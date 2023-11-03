MondoXbox on Twitch: here is the program of the week

Here we are at the beginning of a new week, the right time to take a look at the events of the next seven days on MondoXbox Twitch channelamong which we also find a day dedicated to MondoXbox’s 21st birthday!

Here are the appointments and the host who will keep you company during this week:

Monday 9pm – Alan Wake 2 on Series S con ThorX360

Martedì 21:00 – Halloween Night with Sonakin

Wednesday – Happy Birthday MX!

14:30 – The Endless Dungeon with mallet

16:30 – Like a Dragon: They were! con Prophet_Vader

18:30 – The Expanse – Finale with mallet

21:00 – Jusant con ThorX360 e Daga

Thursday 9pm – Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 with Sonakin

Friday 9pm – The Talos Principle 2 with TBA

Sunday 10am – Xbox & Coffee con ThorX360

We therefore wish you a good week and, as always, if you like come visit us on Twitch!

