Currently, there is an outbreak of monkeypox in New York State, USA. While the U.S. is ramping up 80,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, it doesn’t appear to be enough. As of July 29, there have been 5,189 cases of monkeypox in the United States, and 1,345 people have contracted the disease in New York City alone, accounting for more than 25% of the country’s cases. Coupled with the fact that 1.1 million college students in New York will resume classes starting next month, preventive actions are bound to become more urgent, forcing New York Governor Kathy Hochul to declare New York a “disaster emergency” on the 30th.

According to the US media “ABC News” reported that New York Governor Huo Chu said that after reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York state, he declared a state of disaster emergency in New York state to strengthen the efforts to deal with the epidemic. “More than a quarter of all monkeypox cases in our country are in New York State, and we need every tool to respond,” Huochu said.

New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett also declared on the 28th that the monkeypox outbreak “poses an imminent threat to public health.” She also issued an urgent alert to the gay community, noting that the vast majority of cases are sexually transmitted, with the majority among men who have sex with men.

New York state senators also issued a joint statement that since the first monkeypox case was confirmed in New York on May 18, as of today, a total of 1,383 cases of monkeypox virus have been identified in New York State, accounting for more than 25% of the total number of cases in the country, and there are still Continued to increase. Therefore, the state legislature asked New York State and New York City to act separately. If states and localities declare a “state of emergency,” it would help reduce the red tape hurdle and allow for faster and more efficient approval of testing and distribution of vaccines.

In addition, earlier on the 30th, Brazil and Spain reported their first deaths related to monkeypox. According to reports from Agence France-Presse and Reuters, Brazil has reported a monkeypox-related death, the first in the current outbreak outside the African continent.

Currently, Spain has one of the worst monkeypox outbreaks in the world. Spain’s Emergency Intelligence and Alert Coordination Centre said 4,298 people in the country have now been infected with the monkeypox virus. Of the 3,750 monkeypox cases for which data are available, 120 were hospitalized, or 3.2%, and 1 died, the center’s report states.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak an “international public health emergency” on July 23, the highest level of WHO’s public health alert. The WHO said that since the outbreak began in May, 18,000 monkeypox cases have been detected around the world outside Africa, with confirmed cases in 78 countries, 70% in Europe and 25% in the Americas.

Editor in charge: Zhang Lili

This article or program has been edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.