Kicking off with your car holidays? Make sure you don’t run into “hot” days on your way back. For those traveling by car, in fact, surprises can always be lurking: from traffic to fines … and more. Hence, Free to X – the Autostrade per l’Italia app – adds new features, including the notification of motorway tutors to help motorists stay within the permitted speed limits.

“Tutor notifications”: more safety on the motorway, fewer fines

The application can be downloaded for free from both Ios and Android smartphones.

To activate the new function, it is necessary to go to the “journey” section and enable “Tutor notifications”: the service alerts the driver in real time as soon as the car enters a supervised section. That is, even if the phone is in use. A possibility for the driver to exert further control over cruising speed, even if distracted. From the insiders, a way to have more safety behind the wheel on the roads, at least in those stretches where it is possible to keep the situation under control. When the limits are exceeded, in fact, an acoustic signal prompts the driver to return to the permitted limit and therefore not to take the offense.

A completely new approach, that of Autostrade per l’Italia, therefore, mainly focused on the motorist: “Tutor Notifications” comes immediately after that of the Cashback with Targa.

“Cashback with Targa”: more compensation to the driver, less delays

The novelty aims to simplify the request for reimbursement of the motorway toll. In case of delays caused by queues for work in progress (from 10 minutes to climb), motorists can now be compensated by up to 100%, without having to “suffer” unfairly traffic, through the app.

For those who pay the toll in cash or by card, after downloading the Free to X app on their mobile device and registering their identity, it is necessary to enter the vehicle number plate, wait for the recognition process by the Civil Motorization and keep the receipt of the toll booth for at least 48 hours.

With notifications relating to refundable trips, it will then be possible to show that you have traveled the route: refunds will be obtained automatically, on the balance of your ‘purse’. Another way to improve the driver’s life and his relationship with the motorway through technology.