Monza-Milan: the probable formations, where to see the Berlusconi Trophy on TV | First page

Monza-Milan (kick-off at 21 on live TV on Canale 5) is a match valid for the first Silvio Berlusconi trophyformer president of both clubs, who died on 12 June at the age of 86. Palladino tests Gagliardini in midfield with the former AC Milan player Pessinawhile starting the other two reinforcements from Inter came off the bench: D’Ambrosio and Carboni.

HERE MILAN – Pioli has to do without the injured Bennacer, Calabria, Saelemaekers and Messias. Still out of pink Origion the outgoing market as well as Ballo-Touré, Lazetic and De Ketelaere. Spotlight on new signings Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders and Pulisic (starters) as well as Musah, Chukwueze, Romero and Okafor who start from the bench.

PROBABLE FORMATIONS

MONZA (3-4-2-1): Di Gregorio; Izzo, Pablo Mari, Caldirola; Ciurria, Gagliardini, Pessina, Carlos Augusto; Mota Carvalho, Caprari; Maric. All. Palladino.

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao. All. Pioli.

