Home » Official, Sommer is a new Inter – Calcio player
Sports

Official, Sommer is a new Inter – Calcio player

by admin
Official, Sommer is a new Inter – Calcio player

Now it’s official, Yann Sommer is a new Inter player. “The Swiss goalkeeper joins the Nerazzurri on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich,” explained the club in a note on the site, without however specifying the duration of the contract with the goalkeeper (an agreement that should be three years). “Experience, leadership and dedication: all qualities that Sommer is ready to demonstrate even at the Nerazzurri,” concluded Inter.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Lewandowski's transfer to Barcelona has entered the final stage, social media has completely gone to Bayern jqknews

You may also like

Demiral is waiting for Inter but West Ham...

Serie C, the three groups made: the championship...

Tickets Now Available for Diamond League Xiamen Station:...

Day Around the Bay: CHP Nabs Marin Driver...

Tigers vs. Monterrey: Clash of the Titans in...

Thule Aion hand luggage trolley, one of the...

It’s Rough Out There In Dallas. But It’s...

Shanghai Shenhua vs Shenzhen: Goalkeeper Returns as National...

Scoot Henderson: I’m going to win Rookie of...

Silvio Berlusconi Trophy, the words of Pioli and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy