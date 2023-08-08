Official, Sommer is a new Inter – Calcio player

Now it’s official, Yann Sommer is a new Inter player. “The Swiss goalkeeper joins the Nerazzurri on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich,” explained the club in a note on the site, without however specifying the duration of the contract with the goalkeeper (an agreement that should be three years). “Experience, leadership and dedication: all qualities that Sommer is ready to demonstrate even at the Nerazzurri,” concluded Inter.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

