Following what appears to be a trend (remakes of films from the 80s and 90s, such as “Dangerous Liaisons” and “Fatal Attraction”), the psychological thriller “Twins – Morbid Similarity”, directed by David Cronenberg, has been re-read. Twins – Morbid Similarity will arrive in miniseries format (or limited series) starring the excellent Rachel Weisz in the skin of the characters Beverly and Elliot Mantle.

They are identical twin sisters who share drugs, lovers and a relentless desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics — in an effort to challenge outdated practices in gynecology and obstetrics and bring women’s health first. flat. All six episodes premiere April 21 exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

Morbid Similarity Twins (2023) @ Prime Amazon

Best Supporting Actress Academy Award winner Rachel Weisz also serves as executive producer on the series, which is created, written and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch (Normal People; Succession; The Wonder).
The series’ cast also includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy; American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks; Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance; Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty; Saint Maud) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (The Deuce; The Leftovers) as Susan.
Filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene; The Haven; The Iron Claw) directed the first two episodes and co-directed the series finale. Durkin also serves as an executive producer. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama (Girl from Hell; Women on Canvas), Karena Evans (P-Valley; Snowfall) and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family; Y: The Last Man).

