Home Business Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better – that’s what the new generation can do
Business

Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better – that’s what the new generation can do

by admin
Heat pumps: nicer, quieter, better – that’s what the new generation can do

BA generation change is imminent for heat pumps, which should make electric heaters interesting for more and more buyers. This was demonstrated a few days ago at the ISH energy trade fair in Frankfurt. On the one hand, the legislator is making ever stricter specifications in terms of technical details.

On the other hand, manufacturers must also deliver more efficient devices if they want to win new customers in existing buildings, where higher heating temperatures are required than in new buildings. The manufacturers have also fine-tuned the optics. This opens up new possibilities for owners.

See also  Heat pump: costs, planning, funding - you should know that before you make the switch

You may also like

Ita, in 2022 budget with a loss of...

E-fuels: because at the moment they cost between...

Vodafone Germany is cutting 1,300 full-time positions

Tavares and the electric breakthrough: Stellantis is ready...

700 million hidden from the tax authorities

JOLED Bankruptcy Japanese OLED panel technology bet on...

CS takeover by UBS – Finma boss: “We...

Giorgetti: “Pnrr delay? We are negotiating with the...

Ionos, a newcomer to the stock market, is...

Sergio Ermotti new CEO of Ubs after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy