[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 09, 2023]Northern California in the United States was hit by violent storms. More than 110,000 households were still without power tonight (8th), and more extreme weather is expected.

The National Broadcasting Corporation News (NBC News) reported that the National Weather Service (National Weather Service) pointed out in a bulletin that the storm’s rapid attack may cause landslides and flash flooding.

The West Coast “remains a target area for a steady stream of cyclones,” the National Weather Service said, moving landward as the cyclone strengthened over the Pacific Ocean.

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services (Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services), the capital of California, ordered the immediate evacuation of residents in the Wilton (Wilton) area, which has a population of more than 6,200 people, this evening (8th).

The evacuation order said: “Flooding is imminent. Out of an abundance of caution, residents must leave before roads become impassable. Rising water levels may overflow onto nearby roads, cutting off access to outsiders.” (Click to watch related video)

According to weather forecasts, the foothills of Sacramento are expected to receive about 150 to 300 millimeters of rainfall by the 11th.

The Sacramento County Emergency Services Office also warned that the Wilton area, southeast of Sacramento, could have the strongest wind speed of 96 kilometers per hour. Sacramento County officials said an evacuation center had opened in Elk Grove.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner (Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner) issued an evacuation warning to residents of low-elevation communities tonight, urging them to pack essential items and prepare to evacuate at any time.

Some schools in California announced the closure of classes tomorrow.

More than 400,000 homes and businesses have now been restored to power after about 540,000 homes in California were without power earlier today (8th), according to power supply tracking website PowerOutage.us.

As of the evening, 119,578 households were still without power. Most of the outages occurred in northern California.

