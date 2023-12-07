Home » News Udinese | Bastoni: “I’m returning with the Friulians. The physical problems are over.”
News Udinese | Bastoni: "I'm returning with the Friulians. The physical problems are over."

News Udinese | Bastoni: “I’m returning with the Friulians. The physical problems are over.”

The Nerazzurri defender spoke on the sidelines of the evening of the Grand Gala of football. He announced his return to the field against the Zebrette

After the injury that occurred last night to The free, Inter awaits the return of Alessandro Bastoni and Benjamin Pavard. The two injured players regularly carried out the rehabilitation program today, training in Appiano even on the rest day, with the Italian closer to returning than the Frenchman.

Bastoni’s words

“It hurt to miss the last matches of the national team and Inter, it wasn’t easy to watch my teammates from the outside. I’ll be back this week with Udinese, I’m fine now.” Alessandro Bastoni said this, interviewed by Sky Sport, on the sidelines of the ‘Gran Gala del Calcio’ on Monday evening. The defender was back at Simone Inzaghi’s disposal yesterday and the Nerazzurri coach will evaluate whether to start him from the first minute for the Inter-Udinese match on Saturday 9 December. From the latest news however, Sticks he is a strong candidate to be a starter against the Friulians.

December 6 – 6.07pm

