More than 200 flights in Moscow, the Russian capital, were delayed or canceled on the 18th.

[China News Agency]Affected by continuous heavy snowfall, more than 200 flights in Moscow, the Russian capital, were delayed or canceled on the 18th.

According to data from three airports in Moscow, from 00:00 to 18:40 on the 18th, 90 flights at Sheremetyevo Airport were delayed and 5 flights were canceled; 119 flights at Domodedovo Airport were delayed and 1 flight was cancelled; At Nukovo airport 50 flights were delayed and 2 flights were cancelled.

According to the latest data from the Yandex timetable server, as of 21:35 Moscow time, 18 flights were delayed and 4 flights were canceled at Sheremetyevo Airport; 25 flights were delayed and 1 flight was canceled at Domodedovo Airport ; Vnukovo Airport 29 flights delayed, 15 flights were cancelled.

Russian media quoted experts from the Russian Hydrometeorological Center as saying that from the night of the 17th to the morning of the 18th, the snowfall in Moscow exceeded 25% of the city’s average monthly precipitation, and the precipitation exceeded 15 millimeters. The highest record for the same period in history is 13.1 mm. The thickness of snow in some areas of Moscow City reached 33 cm to 38 cm, breaking the record for the same period in 1989 (31 cm). The snowfall in the suburbs of Moscow accounted for 50% of the average precipitation of the month, and the snow thickness in some areas reached 35 cm to 43 cm.

According to news from the Moscow City Government, a total of 12,500 pieces of equipment and nearly 120,000 municipal personnel were dispatched to remove snow that day. Biliukov, the deputy mayor of Moscow, said that more forces will be summoned to work on snow removal day and night.