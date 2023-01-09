More than 300,000 customers lost power due to storm in California

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 9th The stormy weather in California continued, and as of the 8th, more than 300,000 users were still without power. The meteorological department warned that a new round of heavy rainfall may occur in the coming week.

The weather department of Sacramento, the capital of California, said on social media Twitter on the 8th that parts of the Sacramento Valley were experiencing “strong winds of up to 60 miles (about 96.6 kilometers) per hour”, and a large number of trees and utility poles were blown down, causing power outages.

On December 31, 2022, vehicles are driving on the road in Millbrae, San Francisco Bay Area, California, USA.Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Li Jianguo)

According to the Sacramento Municipal Department, more than 300,000 customers in the city and surrounding areas have lost power. According to the Associated Press, at least six people have been killed in this round of stormy weather in California.

The US National Weather Service predicts that a new round of severe storms will hit on the 9th. Rainfall in the foothills of Sacramento may reach 15 to 30 centimeters on the 11th. Flood warnings have been issued for most parts of northern and central California. The Los Angeles area will usher in heavy rainfall on the 9th. The rainfall in the foothills may be as high as 20 centimeters, and there may be huge waves on the West Coast on the 10th.

The US National Weather Service warned that California has suffered continuous heavy rain since the end of last month, and the water level of the river has risen sharply. Flooding may occur in most parts of central California. (Li Yannan)