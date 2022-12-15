–

[The Paper]On December 13, local time, more than 40,000 railway workers in the UK started a new round of strikes. According to statistics, strikes in various industries have caused the loss of more than 1.1 million working days in the UK between June and October.

According to reports, the British labor dispute has further escalated as British workers demanded higher wages to adapt to soaring inflation. Workers from railroad workers to teachers, postal workers and lawyers have taken strike action over the past few months. On December 13, local time, more than 40,000 railway workers in the UK started the latest round of strike action, causing widespread disruption to the country’s transport network. UK Hospitality, the hospitality industry organisation, has warned that a rail strike during the Christmas holiday, the busiest time of the year, could lead to hugely disruptive impacts, estimating a £1.5bn hit to hotel and catering revenue.

According to the Office for National Statistics, between June and October this year, the UK lost more than 1.1 million working days. In October, 410,000 working days were lost to strikes in the UK, the highest level since November 2011. It is estimated that the UK will lose more than 1 million working days in December.

According to reports, although labor disputes in some private companies have eased, the British government still refuses to make concessions on the issue of wages for strikes related to public facilities, but hopes to tighten the law to make it more difficult to carry out strikes. The British government said the wage increases demanded by workers were unaffordable and raising wages to match inflation would only exacerbate the problem. Jeremy Hunt, chancellor of the exchequer, said: “Any action that risks embedding higher prices in our economic system will only prolong everyone’s suffering and hinder long-term economic growth.”