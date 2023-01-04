MOSCA – The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharovacut short the hypothesis put forward by the prime minister, Giorgia Melonito make Italy a mediator in the conflict with Ukraine.
In the eyes of Moscow, Rome is not credible, neither in the role of intermediary nor in that of guarantor of eventual peace, Zakharova declared in a comment released by the Foreign Ministry.
Italy,
See also The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Myanmar exceeds 290,000