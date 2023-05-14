Moscow talks Ukraine bombing Lugansk with UK missiles, Zelensky seeks support in Europe | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

Russia and Ukraine discussed progress in the city of Bakhmut, where fighting has raged for months. Meanwhile, Germany has announced its largest military aid package for Kiev, while President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Europe.

Ukrainian Army Army Commander Alexander Selsky said on social media, “Our army is advancing in parts of the front, and the enemy has suffered losses in numbers and equipment.” He added, “The defensive operation against Bakhmut is still ongoing. continue.”

Ukraine announced on Friday, May 12, that its military had retaken some land around the city, while Moscow confirmed it had repelled a wide-ranging attack on the front.

After months of relative stability, the fighting has intensified, according to conflicting reports from the front.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed in a statement on Saturday the 13th that it was advancing towards Bakhmut and had taken control of a block in the northwest of the city.

Russian forces control about 95 percent of the city, which is suffering extensive damage.

The Battle of Bakhmut is the longest and bloodiest battle since Russia began its offensive against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In this context, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday that Ukrainian aircraft bombed two industrial sites in the Russian-held city of Lugansk in eastern Ukraine using long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles acquired from the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, Britain became the first country to say it had begun delivering long-range cruise missiles to Kiev, which would allow it to hit Russian troops and supply depots far from the front lines as Kiev prepares for a massive counterattack.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the missiles could be used inside Ukraine, meaning he had assurances from Kiev that the missiles would not be used against targets within Russia’s internationally recognized borders.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that on Friday, the missile hit a polymer materials production plant and a processed meat factory in Luhansk.

“The Storm Shadow air-to-air missiles supplied by the UK to the Kiev regime were used in air strikes, contrary to London’s statement that the weapons would not be used on civilian targets,” the ministry added.

Germany, on the other hand, announced on Saturday that it would provide Ukraine with new military aid worth 2.7 billion euros ($2.97 billion).

According to the German “Der Spiegel” report, the largest military aid package to date includes 30 “Leopard 1” tanks, 20 “Weasel” infantry fighting vehicles, 15 Cheetah anti-aircraft tanks and nearly 100 armored vehicles.

In recent months, under pressure from the United States and other allies, Germany has increased its military support to Ukraine and is now the country’s third-largest arms supplier.

Mikhailo Podolak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, welcomed the new German aid, saying it “directly shows that Russia is doomed.”

Kiev has called for more support, especially as it prepares to fight back to retake territory controlled by Russian troops.

Zelensky in Italy

Italian President Sergio Mattarella told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy his country’s full support for Kiev until a just peace is achieved.

According to the Italian ANSA news agency (ANSA), Mattarella received Zelensky at the Quirinale Palace in the capital Rome, emphasizing Italy’s full support in the short and long term in terms of military, financial and humanitarian assistance and reconstruction. Ukraine.

Zelensky arrived at the Vatican on Saturday afternoon, where he was received by Pope Francis. The Pope hosted Zelensky at the Vatican in February 2020.

Meanwhile, a German government source told AFP that Zelinski’s next stop would be Berlin, confirming a media leak.

Plans for the visit have not been revealed, but leaks suggest meetings with officials led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

On the other hand, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borelli urged member states on Saturday to speed up the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine and provide it with long-range weapons to counter Russian strikes.

“The Ukrainians need specific weapons. The Russians are targeting them from a distance, so their range should be able to reach the same distance, the same scope.”