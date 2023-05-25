Moto Fest Banjaluka 2023 program and concerts | Entertainment

In Banja Luka, the sixth consecutive Moto Fest Banjaluka festival, organized by MK “Stršljen”, begins today. The organizers made an effort to prepare an excellent musical and accompanying program for the people of Banja Luka and several thousand guests, not only motorcyclists, that everyone will enjoy.

The motto of this year’s festival is „old school’s back in town“a Siniša Praštalothe president of MK “Stršljen”, said that the event has huge potential and that according to the general opinion of all visitors, it is getting better every year.

“This is an event that has great potential and every year requires more giving from us. Although the guests say every time that the festival is the best they have been to, we try to raise the organization one step higher every year. We are growing into the biggest, I can freely say , this kind of festival in the Balkans,” said Praštalo.

He says that bikers from 20 countries and that all accommodation facilities in the city are already full, and a room is wanted in Trno, Laktaši, Celinac…

“Kastel is getting tighter and the space will be small to accommodate all the guests. Kastel can accommodate 17,000, and expects 20 to 25,000 guests at the Moto Fest,” predicts Praštalo.

He noted that there will be a special program for children on Saturday at Kastel – a children’s Moto fest with the performance of “Vrapčić” and invited all families to come and learn about motorcycles.

Not least, there will be funds from the charity raffle donated to the Parents’ House on Paprikovac, and everyone who buys a ticket participates in a prize draw. The main prize is a motorbike, and it was drawn on Saturday after 10 pm, so save your tickets.



Ilyas Skozas from the Greek band “Koza Mostra” he praised the organization of the festival in a short address to the media before the sound rehearsal.

“We are glad to be participating in the Moto Fest. It is our first time in BiH, and we have many friends from here: Dina from Kultur Šok, the guys from Dubioza collective…” points out Skozas.

He explained that “Koza Mostra” plays a fusion of Greek, ethnic and Balkan music, but in an energetic way.

“We are from the Balkans, we love ethnic music. We talk to music through music. Through music, the audience will get to know what we do, and we will get to know the audience through their reaction to the music,” he added.

During the three days of the festival, in addition to the Greeks, the following will perform: Goran Bare & Majke, Kerber, Goblini, Deca Loših Muzičara, YU Grupa, Orthodox Celts, Iskaz and Let3.

This year, for the first time, daily concerts were organized with the following performers: Najda – Balkan Trip, Rok Apoteka, Django & Space Cowboys and Strings.

More than 500 motorcycle clubs from the region and Europe have confirmed their arrival at the sixth consecutive Moto Fest Banjaluka, and it is expected that several thousand bikers will parade through the streets of Banja Luka in this year’s motorcycle parade, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 27.

The accompanying program includes the traditional Moto Fair, where the biggest motorcycle brands and manufacturers of motorcycle equipment will present their offerings: Ducati, Indian Motorcycle, Polaris, Moto Guzzi, Aprilia, Yamaha, Piaggio, Can – Am, CF Moto i Custom Moto Platz.

Entry for all bikers is free again this year. Tickets for the concert program can be purchased on the spot, through the sales system www.gigstix.ba, as well as at their sales points throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It was also organized in parallel “Quad Week” (May 25 to 28). All information about the news and content of this year’s “Moto Fest, Banjaluka 2023” is available on the official page of the event. www.motofestbl.com.

