Africa: Unesco, Africa Day dedicated to intra-continental exchanges

The Unesco headquarters in Paris put Africa in the foreground today 25 May, Africa Day, and from 5 to 9 June 2023 during a week dedicated to the continent.

In line with the theme of the African Union for the year 2023 which is “the year of the Agreement for the Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA): accelerate the implementation of the free trade area”, initiatives will be celebrated on theme “Education, culture and science in the development of intra-African exchanges”,

In this context, African Week at UNESCO 2023 will highlight the contribution of the fields of culture and science, in particular of new technologies, in promoting exchanges between African countries, especially in the field of trade, in the light of the entry in force of the AFcfta.

This commercial dimension “opens new promising perspectives for the role played by UNESCO in achieving the desired African integration, thus giving the opportunity to reconsider its mandate following a holistic approach advocated by the Africa group for better complementarity and synergy. for the development of Africa”, specifies a declaration by UNESCO.

African cultural and scientific events are planned, including an art exhibition, handicraft shops, a lecture and a cocktail of various African culinary delights.

New this year include a fashion show, the ‘Access Fashion Show’ which will for the first time be separate from the gala, showcasing Africa’s rich and diverse culture.

Throughout the week, there will be an Innovative Entrepreneur Hub made up of young African entrepreneurs and innovators in cutting-edge green technologies and digital creative economy. The event also includes a book fair for a special journey through the literary works of around 20 African authors.

Wednesday 7 June will be an opportunity for children to be entertained by African arts and crafts workshops, as well as hear African stories and legends through a storyteller. For film lovers, African Film Week will have two parallel sessions in the afternoon, one for features and the other for shorts.

One of the standout events of the Africa 2023 Cluster at Unesco is “The Conference”, where eminent scholars and experts from different parts of Africa will engage in an intellectual discourse on the theme of the 2023 edition of Africa Week at Unesco, where they will explain the role of “education, culture and science in the development of intra-African trade”, within the framework of the UNESCO mandate.

The Africa Week at Unesco will end on 9 June with an artistic gala. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

