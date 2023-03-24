The open call for The Spanish Wave to select the invited artists for the Spanish tour of dEUS it has paid off. Mourn will open the night in Barcelona and the Andalusians I Am Dive in Madrid.

The truth is that having guest artists of the caliber of Mourn e I Am Dive It is an attraction that further increases our desire to see again on stage dEUS. Because both groups, Mourn from Barcelona and I Am Dive from Seville, already have more than interesting trajectories and highly contrasted live shows, the former with their muscular and vibrant indie rock, the latter with their emotional landscapes combined with electronic bases.

Both musical projects have been chosen from among the more than one hundred applications that were submitted to the open call by The Spanish Wave, Live Nation Spain’s project for the internationalization of Spanish musical talent. Both Mourn and I Am Dive have toured the world on various occasions, so we have no doubt that they will continue to do so thanks to shows like this.

The concerts will take place on March 31 in Barcelona (Razzmatazz 2) and April 1 in Madrid (La Paqui). It will be a pleasure to see Mourn and I Am Dive on stage once again, but above all to once again catch the intensity of the Belgian dEUS, a group that has now been active for almost three decades and will tour our country to review the repertoire of his latest work, "How To Replace It" and some of the key pieces of his personal discography.