Murder Giulia Tramontano, the investigating judge validates the arrest for Impagnatiello but excludes premeditation











02 June 202317:56

The gip of Milan Angela Minerva has validated the detention and arranged for remand in prison for Alessandro Impagnatielloaccused of killing Julia Tramontanohis seventh-month pregnant girlfriend, who was stabbed multiple times in their apartment on Saturday night Senago, in the Milan area. the 30 year old, I confessalso tried twice to burn the partner’s body which he then has hidden in the scrub near the pits of a building not far from home. The investigating judge ruled out the aggravating circumstance of premeditation.

Gip: “Weapon and time exclude premeditation of murder” The “methods” of “time and place” of the murder of Giulia Tramontano “do not appear to have been the result of scrupulous preparation” as the “weapon used” was chosen “not following a careful selection” but “found on the place”. For this reason, the investigating judge excluded the aggravating circumstance of premeditation for Alessandro Impagnatiello in the murder of his partner. According to the investigating judge, the murder was certainly “preordained” starting at 7 pm when the barman searches the internet for “burnt ceramic bathtub” and then tries to “set fire to the corpse inside the tub” after his death of the 29-year-old, who places it between 20.30 and 21, but it was not a question of a “firm and irrevocable nature of the criminal resolution which must continue without interruption”.

“The suspect killed for trivial reasons, he said I’m stressed” “The suspect reported that he acted without a real reason because he was stressed by the situation that had arisen, mentioning, among other things, as a source of stress, not only the management of the two girls but also the fact that others were become aware of, for example in the workplace”. This can be read in the provision with which the investigating judge validated the detention and ordered the pre-trial detention in prison for the 30-year-old. Therefore, the aggravating circumstance of futile reasons was recognized.

“Impagnatiello is dangerous and can kill a lover” For the investigating judge, Impagniatiello must remain in prison because there is a “qualified danger of recurrence towards” the Italian-English girl with whom he had entertained a relationship and with whom “the suspect hoped, having ‘eliminated’ the danger posed by Giulia Tramontano, to continue”.

“He did not act with cruelty” The investigating judge ruled out the aggravating circumstance of having acted cruelly against Alessandro Impagnatiello because “the homicidal action is not characterized by particular stubbornness taking into account the type of weapon and the number of blows inflicted”. “The conduct following the murder – argues the investigating judge – does not assume relevance” because it did not serve to “inflict ‘additional suffering'”.

Legal Impagnatiello: “It is right not to recognize premeditation” “It was right that premeditation should not be recognized. A very well-prepared and balanced judge”. This is the comment by Sebastiano Sartori, Alessandro Impagnatiello’s lawyer, after the investigating judge ruled out the aggravating circumstance of premeditation in the murder of Giulia Tramontano.

Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old killed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello



Impagnetiello to the prosecutor: “He tried to defend himself, he didn’t scream” In front of the prosecutor and the carabinieri, Alessandro Impagnatiello recounted the last moments of Giulia’s life. “After I ate a piadina, Giulia went into the kitchen to prepare dinner and started cutting some tomatoes. I was in the dining room. At that point Giulia reopened the discussion by telling me that life had become heavy for her and not could live longer.” “Giulia tried to defend herself by moving and struggling – she added – but in a weak way. (…) she didn’t scream”.

He killed “for no real reason” due to the “stress” he was experiencing due to “not only the management of the two girls” with whom he had a parallel relationship, “but also due to the fact that others learned about it, for example at the workplace”. “I stabbed her twice in the throat – the killer told the investigators – she tried to free herself, but she couldn’t, she did it weakly. She didn’t even scream. At that point it was 20:30, she was on the ground thought, How do I get rid of the body? And so I took her to the bathroom and set her on fire in the tub.” Failing to do so, she finally threw her body into the scrub and close to the boxes of a building not far from hers.

Giulia to her friend: “Alessandro ruined my life” “Alessandro had ruined her life and now”, after the discovery of the betrayal “she would have been forced to return to the south after all the sacrifices made to leave him”. These are the confidences of Giulia Tramontano, collected by a friend of hers a few hours before the 29-year-old was killed by her boyfriend. As can be read in the report of the investigation, the witness told of a phone call on Saturday afternoon in which Giulia, “shocked” told her about the meeting with the woman with whom Impagnatiello, “seen badly” at work and “nicknamed lurid”, had long been in a parallel relationship.

The friend and work colleague, heard as a witness on May 29, recounted that last Saturday around 6.25 pm, “Giulia informed me via Whatsapp that she had just finished talking” with the other woman “and that, inexplicably, Alessandro he had not been found and had gone out earlier, reporting to those responsible that he had to go to the hospital with his mother (which is not true)”. “In an audio, shocked Giulia told me” that her lover “had told her everything, that he is seen badly in the workplace and that he was even nicknamed ‘lurid’ and was also suspended in the past for stealing money”.

During the exchange of messages, “moreover, Giulia reported that Alessandro had ruined her life and that now she would be forced to return to the south after all the sacrifices made to leave him”. Finally, she confided in her a series of details, which “shocked” her, learned from the other girl about the parallel relationship with the barman now in prison.

