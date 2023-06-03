Twitter, sensational collapse: 68% of the value lost. Musk fool

Twitter, sensational collapse: 68% of the value lost. From 44 to 14.7 billion, Musk is killing the blue bird’s social network

Twitterfrom the arrival of Musk, has lost over 68% of its value. The blue bird’s social network is not experiencing its most flourishing moment: since the acquisition by the owner of Tesla for 44 billion dollars which took place about 8 months ago, the platform has gone on to be worth “only” 14.75 billion.

This was announced by the financial group Fidelity, in its quarterly results report. In fact, when buying Twitter, the group owned about $20 million in stock. Now, after the “Musk management”, they are worth just 6.6.

But what caused this unprecedented drop in the price of the social network? First, the negotiation. The push and pull, seasoned all too abundantly with about-faces, changes of ideas and denials, immediately began to corrode the price of Twitter.

