Musk said he would unblock Trump’s account Trump: no interest in returning to Twitter

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-20 10:16

China News Service, November 20. According to Agence France-Presse’s report on the 20th, recently, Twitter’s new boss Musk launched a vote asking netizens whether they should unblock Trump’s Twitter account. The final voting results showed that 51.8% of netizens voted for it. Musk then tweeted, “People have spoken up. Trump will unblock.”

After the riots in Congress in early 2021, Twitter “permanently banned” Trump’s personal account on the grounds that there was “risk of further inciting violence.”

However, according to the latest Reuters report, although a poll conducted by Musk showed that more than half of the people want Trump to return to Twitter, Trump himself has no interest in it.

According to reports, on the 19th local time, during the annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition, when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter, Trump said, “I don’t see any reason” and said he would stick to Twitter. Self-created social platform Truth Social (meaning “real social”). He believes that Truth Social has higher user engagement than Twitter and is doing “very well.”

After Musk acquired Twitter before, Trump also said that he “likes Musk”, but also said that he would continue to stay on the Truth Social platform. Trump also added that he doesn’t think “Twitter could have done it” without him.