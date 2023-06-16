Musk’s warnings to Meloni, the risks of artificial intelligence and the recipe against falling birth rates: “You have to have children!”

On one point Elon Musk and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni must have certainly agreed and it is now a fixed nail of the Tesla patron when it comes to Italy. After the face-to-face meeting at Palazzo Chigi, Musk on Tg1 repeated the appeal already launched recently against what he believes is an emergency of falling birth rates for Italy: «You have to have children. Make children!” says the American billionaire. Commenting on the meeting with Meloni, Musk says he had “an excellent conversation with the premier, she seemed to have Italy and its future very close to her heart, she definitely cares about it”. In the face-to-face meeting at Palazzo Chigi, Musk says he spoke of two fundamental points in his opinion that the Italian government should take into consideration, also suggesting his economic recipe: «I raised two fundamental concerns. First the drop in the birth rate. In Italy, almost twice as many people who are born die every year. I have recommended other tax relief for those who have children, or in any case measures to make the birth rate a more sustainable choice”. The second point concerns “the risks of artificial intelligence, of the kind so powerful that it can submit us in the future”.

In Europe too many rules

On the subject of investments in Europe, after Antonio Tajani had indicated Italy to him as “the best country in which to invest”, Musk said that the EU is “like the giant Gulliver, tied to the ground by too many strings and snares. There has been an excessive accumulation of rules and laws. Once these are created they become immortal. But humans are not immortal. It is a logical, not an ideological question – he added – a commission should be set up to periodically cancel rules and regulations, and not just to create them. It is essential, or everything will end up being illegal in Europe.”

