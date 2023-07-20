Home » Mysterious light was photographed atop a mountain in Argentina, but there’s a scientific explanation – Corriere TV
A mysterious play of light on the summit of Cerro Catedral – near the city of San Carlos de Bariloche on the Rio Negro in Argentina – is attracting thousands of visitors, locals and foreigners. A ball of white light appears to have materialized on top of the mountain. Although many cry out to the supernatural phenomenon, there is a scientific explanation. Rare as it may be, it is an optical phenomenon called “Subelium” and is generated by the reflection of the sun’s light on ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.

July 20, 2023 – Updated July 20, 2023, 3:59 pm

