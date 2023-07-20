Home » Ita Airways, Lazzerini leaves the company. New board with three members. President Turucci
ROMA – Changing of the guard at the top of Ita Airways. Fabioo Lazzerini leaves the company and is therefore no longer the managing director or general manager of the national airline.

Degree in Business Administration from Bocconi, CEO of Emirates, head of commercial operations of AlitaliaLazzerini is a specialized manager, who knows about air transport.

Appointed to the top of Ita in 2020 by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and confirmed by Mario DraghiLazzerini is certainly not organic to the center right.

The small miracle of keeping the helm of Ita with the arrival of the Meloni government, in which he had also succeeded, perhaps it could not go on for long.

