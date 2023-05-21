Home » Nada Obrić became obsessed with her younger colleagues Entertainment




Nada Obrić has a successful career of 5 decades behind her, and as she points out, she has never had the need to bare herself for the sake of popularity.

Now Nada was Sanja Marinković’s guest again, and this time she talked about female colleagues who go naked in front of the audience.

“I’ve been singing for 53 years. I’ve stood in front of 100,000 people, and my energy had to reach the one at the end! I’ve always done it buttoned up. I never took off my clothes and went on the provocative card. I didn’t need her to be naked. They also said that I was handsome and attractive, and they courted me. I got married twice, and all without having to take off my clothes. That’s vulgar. Today’s women have literally gone crazy. And moms, daughters and grandmothers… Everyone watches television and what is marketed to it,” said Nada.

The singer also said that her age does not prevent her from regularly going to discos – “I also go to the disco, let me tell you! What am I missing? You don’t think grandma and the disco are going! Of course they go, but everything needs moderation! Wherever you go, enter, you see 90 percent of girls who look the same! And that’s the problem! You will never remember her,” said Nada in the show “Magazin In”.

