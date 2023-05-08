Nataša Šavija was released from the hospital, her condition worsened Entertainment

Nataša Šavija was in the hospital for several days after being beaten, and now she has revealed that she is not feeling well and that there is a possibility that she will be sent back to the hospital.

Source: Instagram/natasa.savija

“I never feel worse! I was released from the hospital, but the wound in my eye got infected and festered, I had a fever. I just came from the hospital, where they drained my pus, it was horrible, and the pain is getting worse. I can’t describe in words how I feel and I don’t know how I will come out of all this, neither mentally nor physically,” she said anxiously. Nataša Šavija.

“They suggested that I stay in the hospital again, but I don’t do that anymore ssevere needling I can’t stand it, so they gave me oral antibiotics until the check-up tomorrow. If there is no improvement, I will stay in the hospital again. I had no doubt that there would be such agony. I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy! Let alone someone’s innocent daughter, sister, mother… At least I know that I somehow deserved this,” said Nataša, and she did not want to comment on Stefan Karić in order not to interfere with the investigation.

Nataša Šavija's statement from the hospital

If you suffer violence, the contact numbers of the Counseling Center against domestic violence (SOS phone and safe house) are:

0900-011-011free call, weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.,

011 2769-466on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.,

062304-560from 19:00 to 10:00.

Emergency calls to report domestic violence can be made to the number 0900-100-600 from 00:00 to 24:00, by free call.

(MONDO/Republika.rs)

