Egypt, Schlein-Descalzi clash. The secretary: “Bartered Regeni for gas?”

Schlein versus Descalzi. “The government explains what is behind certain sentences”

Elly Schlein attacks the CEO of Eni Claudio Barefooti for his sentences about Egypt. The manager, recently confirmed at the helm of the gas giant by the Meloni government, in recent days speaking of relations with Cairo he said “If you give you receive“, a sibylline phrase that the new secretary of the Democratic Party did not like. “I think that Italy – says Schlein and the Fatto Quotidiano reports it – cannot consider the lack of cooperation of Egypt on the murder of Julius Regeni as a price to pay on the altar of economic interests”. Thus, from Treviso Schlein criticized the words pronounced yesterday by the CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, in reference to the collaboration of our country with Egypt for the supply of methane gas. “I have heard – Schlein explained – that from countries like Egypt “if you give, you receive”. I want to ask the government if among the things to “give to receive” is also considered the impunity of the torturers and the assassins by Giulio Regeni”.

Eni’s CEO – continues Il Fatto – spoke yesterday at the Forza Italia convention praising the “effort” Egyptian towards our country: “Egypt it helped us giving up his cargos this summer to send them to Italy for fill the stocks. These are countries that if you give you receive”, the offending sentence. Descalzi then added that the quickness with which Italy has managed to make up for the cut in Russian gas supplies is linked to the “deep roots” that our country and Eni have built in countries like Egypt, Angola, l’Algeriail Congoil Mozambique. “Investing in time, respecting others, taking risks with those in need, thus becoming credible is what has given us the ability to diversificationof this partial replacement, which will be complete Between two years, of Russian gas,” Descalzi said. “It is the concept of freedom: if you respect, you free yourself but also free your interlocutor“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

