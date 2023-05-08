Home » Egypt, Schlein-Descalzi clash. The secretary: “Bartered Regeni for gas?”
Business

Egypt, Schlein-Descalzi clash. The secretary: “Bartered Regeni for gas?”

by admin
Egypt, Schlein-Descalzi clash. The secretary: “Bartered Regeni for gas?”

Schlein versus Descalzi. “The government explains what is behind certain sentences”

Elly Schlein attacks the CEO of Eni Claudio Barefooti for his sentences about Egypt. The manager, recently confirmed at the helm of the gas giant by the Meloni government, in recent days speaking of relations with Cairo he said “If you give you receive“, a sibylline phrase that the new secretary of the Democratic Party did not like. “I think that Italy – says Schlein and the Fatto Quotidiano reports it – cannot consider the lack of cooperation of Egypt on the murder of Julius Regeni as a price to pay on the altar of economic interests”. Thus, from Treviso Schlein criticized the words pronounced yesterday by the CEO of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, in reference to the collaboration of our country with Egypt for the supply of methane gas. “I have heard – Schlein explained – that from countries like Egypt “if you give, you receive”. I want to ask the government if among the things to “give to receive” is also considered the impunity of the torturers and the assassins by Giulio Regeni”.

Eni’s CEO – continues Il Fatto – spoke yesterday at the Forza Italia convention praising the “effort” Egyptian towards our country: “Egypt it helped us giving up his cargos this summer to send them to Italy for fill the stocks. These are countries that if you give you receive”, the offending sentence. Descalzi then added that the quickness with which Italy has managed to make up for the cut in Russian gas supplies is linked to the “deep roots” that our country and Eni have built in countries like Egypt, Angola, l’Algeriail Congoil Mozambique. “Investing in time, respecting others, taking risks with those in need, thus becoming credible is what has given us the ability to diversificationof this partial replacement, which will be complete Between two years, of Russian gas,” Descalzi said. “It is the concept of freedom: if you respect, you free yourself but also free your interlocutor“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Habeck: The construction of solar systems is progressing...

Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX...

Energy, wood residues considered biomass for fuel use

Christoph Gröner: “Those who are motivated can manage...

Banco Bpm doubles dividends but closes (for now)...

Closing loopholes – Tesla makes money with loophole...

Under U.S. Sanctions, Chinese Firms Seek Cutting-Edge AI...

I stayed in a tiny house on Sylt...

Gucci is the first Italian brand by value:...

Federal government launches dialogue – what could help...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy