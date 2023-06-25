Home » NATO contacted Russia due to fear of nuclear warheads | Info
NATO contacted Russia due to fear of nuclear warheads | Info

Allegedly, there was informal contact between the NATO pact and the Russian Federation during the attempted coup by the “Wagner” units.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/The Sun

The coup in Russia on Saturday, June 23, was stopped after the intervention of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and according to unofficial information from the Roman “Republic”, NATO has reportedly contacted the Russian Federation. There was allegedly an informal contact, a the Alliance’s attention was focused on more than 1,400 nuclear warheads which could be used immediately.

NATO allegedly immediately informed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that it had nothing to do with the “Wagner” operation to the units that were headed towards Moscow.. The interview was conducted by i the president of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, and officials of European countriesand the topic of that conversation was “avoiding the risk of escalation” and preventing a nuclear incident”.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

(WORLD)

See also  «The United States has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity»

