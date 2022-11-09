The United States accused Russia of “lack of good faith” in the negotiations for the release of Brittney Griner, the American basketball player arrested in Moscow in February for drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison. The athlete, the White House said, has been transferred to a penal colony, where her detention conditions could become harsher.

The basketball player Griner, the marine and the former spies: the prisoners the USA and Russia deal with by Paolo Mastrolilli

05 August 2022



“As an administration – said the White House spokesman, Karine Jean-Pierre – we continue to work tirelessly for his release. The president has asked the administration to do everything to convince the jailers to improve those conditions” that Griner ” could see worse in a penal colony. “

Brittney Griner, the US basketball star who became a “political pawn” in spite of himself by Rosalba Castelletti

05 August 2022



“The American government – added the spokeswoman – made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve unacceptable and wrong detentions of American citizens. In the following weeks, despite a lack of good faith in the negotiations by the Russians, the American government continued to carry on that offer and to propose alternative solutions through all possible channels “.