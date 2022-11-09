Home World Nba basketball player Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in Russia
World

Nba basketball player Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in Russia

by admin
Nba basketball player Griner has been transferred to a penal colony in Russia

The United States accused Russia of “lack of good faith” in the negotiations for the release of Brittney Griner, the American basketball player arrested in Moscow in February for drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison. The athlete, the White House said, has been transferred to a penal colony, where her detention conditions could become harsher.

The basketball player Griner, the marine and the former spies: the prisoners the USA and Russia deal with

by Paolo Mastrolilli

“As an administration – said the White House spokesman, Karine Jean-Pierre – we continue to work tirelessly for his release. The president has asked the administration to do everything to convince the jailers to improve those conditions” that Griner ” could see worse in a penal colony. “

Brittney Griner, the US basketball star who became a “political pawn” in spite of himself

by Rosalba Castelletti

“The American government – added the spokeswoman – made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve unacceptable and wrong detentions of American citizens. In the following weeks, despite a lack of good faith in the negotiations by the Russians, the American government continued to carry on that offer and to propose alternative solutions through all possible channels “.

See also  Prigozhin, Putin's chef, launches the Wagner tower and now dreams of politics

You may also like

U.S. midterm election polls continue to update: Voting...

Division and suspense who will be the final...

Midterm, triumph of Ron DeSantis: who is the...

Not only the worst flu season in 10...

The old Biden and the new America: the...

Indian foreign minister says will continue to buy...

Who are DeSantis and Fetterman, true winners of...

[Must see over the wall]Why does Xi prepare...

The Governor of New York will still be...

Ukraine latest news. Pentagon delivers the same air...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy