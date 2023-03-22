Nela Bijanić can boast of a decades-long career thanks to which she acquired a hotel and a huge house.

Source: Instagram/nelabijanicc_official/printscreen

The singer Nela Bijanić, who once revealed that she never allowed guests to tip her chest during a performance, and that she once left one of her performances because of it, acquired a hotel and a four-story building through hard work, which she bequeathed to her heir, Oliver Mijanović.

“I grumbled for all that, I wanted to create. I worked extremely hard, I’ve been singing since I was fifteen, but I was smart. I’m sorry that some colleagues live to be 60 or 70 years old and don’t have their own apartment. I would kill myself! I’m not asking for it to be a hall, but make money for yourself.” Nela explained.

While the corona virus pandemic stopped many pop stars, Nela ensured herself a comfortable life that she can afford even if her work stops – “You have to think ahead, for two years we didn’t work at all. A golden carriage passes by us, if you take the gold from it , you took. So a carriage doesn’t pass by every day! I gained, of course, but I also lost a lot,” admitted the singer, who does not hide her pride for everything she managed to provide for her heir.

“Both my ex-husband and I prescribed everything to our son. Of course, this was all acquired while we were married. Well, we fought for our child, a gift was written for him,” she revealed to “Grand”.

Nela Bijanić, who recently opened the door of her home and showed the luxury in which she lives with her son, revealed in a show that she caught her ex-husband with another woman – “I got divorced because of fraud. It’s not normal for some, but I don’t get over it that… I knew and kept quiet. I let him go as far as he could go. I was upstairs and he was downstairs. Dad told me he couldn’t get in through the door, and I immediately said that there must be someone downstairs, but my dad didn’t believe it. I heard him talking to someone, I waited in front of the house for him to come out. He went out with a girl, much younger than him. I told her never to come to the house where I’m living too. I don’t like fraud, I’m not part of that story. At that moment, I finished everything. He will forever remain the father of my child, that’s why we are now in a correct relationship”.

Take a peek inside the singer’s home:

