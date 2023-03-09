The funeral of singer Nemanja Vuković is on Thursday, in his native Foča

Source: Printskrin, Youtube/ Zvezde Granda

The two of them lived together in his apartment and dreamed of a big family, and according to close friends, it was a big love affair:

“They were inseparable. They lived together at his place. He wanted to propose to her and of course celebrate it with his friends and colleagues. Unfortunately, everything disappeared when he lost his life. The parents of both families are desperate. I can’t describe to you the sadness that they feel. Instead of a wedding, they are preparing a funeral for their son.Nemanja also has two brothers, who are inconsolable. Not to mention the girl. He won’t stop crying. The doctors are giving her sedatives and I don’t know how she will survive the funeral. They were inseparable. They often visited Nemanja and his girlfriend in Belgrade from Foča, but they also visited them in Bosnia and Herzegovina. There is great sadness in the family. Relatives and neighbors gather at Nemanja’s birth house. They are having a hard time coping with a great and irreparable loss.”the source said.



Just before the horrific accident, Nemanja was driving his car from the direction of Belgrade towards Šid, ran off the road and hit a guardrail. Then it is got out of the vehicle and as a pedestrian crossed the lanes of the highway intended for the opposite direction, from Šid to Belgrade. It cost him his life as he died of his injuries shortly after being hit by the bus. The death was confirmed by the emergency doctor, who soon arrived at the scene of the accident with his team.

The funeral is on Thursday at the cemetery in his native Foča.

(WORLD, Courier)