[Overseas Network]According to the Associated Press, after 16 German states saw new cases of new crowns, German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach urged these regions to strengthen epidemic prevention measures and re-required people to wear masks indoors.

Lauterbach said that this measure has largely disappeared in Germany, except for the requirement to wear masks on public transport, medical institutions and nursing homes. “The sooner we hit the brakes, the better.”

Germany recorded more than 114,000 new coronavirus cases and 165 new deaths in the past day. Lauterbach said the actual number of new cases could be three to four times higher than the known figures, because many positive COVID-19 tests were never reported to the government.

Lauterbach said that the increase in the number of new crown cases in Bavaria was related to the recent Oktoberfest in Munich. Organisers should have done more to limit the spread of the virus, such as offering or mandating on-site Covid-19 testing for tourists.