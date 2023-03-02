Home World New corridor discovered in the pyramid of Cheops in Egypt – Corriere TV
World

New corridor discovered in the pyramid of Cheops in Egypt – Corriere TV

by admin
New corridor discovered in the pyramid of Cheops in Egypt – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) A long corridor has been discovered inside the pyramid of Cheops in Egypt, or the Great Pyramid of Giza. The discovery has been announced by Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and from Tourism Minister Ahmed Eissaat the base of the pyramid. The corridor, measuring 9 meters by 2 meters, is the first to have been found on the north side of the structure; it is located above the main entrance of the famous structure and was detected with a scan.

The function of the chamber is currently unknown and such corridors often lead to further archaeological discoveries. The chamber was discovered by progetto Scan Pyramidsan international program that use scans to examine unexplored sections of the ancient structure. The pyramid is located about 17 kilometers from downtown Cairo. Cheops, pharaoh of the fourth dynasty who reigned from 2509 to 2483 BC, wanted its construction. The ancient structure was built as a royal burial chamber some 4,500 years ago. Experts are divided on how this and the other pyramids were built, so even relatively minor discoveries are of great interest. (LaPresse)

March 2, 2023 – Updated March 2, 2023, 7:17 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Facebook’s ban on researchers worries many people-Social-SNS Social Network

You may also like

PETRONAS LUBRICANTS / ‘Heritage Highlights’: the Manufacturer’s Company...

Why Greta Thunberg protests against Norwegian wind farms

SAF-HOLLAND / TrailerMaster: increasingly digital transport processes ‘intelligently’...

Ukraine, after the US mess everything is in...

The most important institutional meeting between Russia and...

to Huawei the GSMA Global Mobile Award in...

Elly Schlein wins in the northern provinces, Bonaccini...

Lavrov defends Berlusconi after clash with Zelensky: “A...

la reference design platform integrata per Open Radio...

We premiere “Partir de cero”, solo return of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy