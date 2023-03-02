(LaPresse) A long corridor has been discovered inside the pyramid of Cheops in Egypt, or the Great Pyramid of Giza. The discovery has been announced by Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass and from Tourism Minister Ahmed Eissaat the base of the pyramid. The corridor, measuring 9 meters by 2 meters, is the first to have been found on the north side of the structure; it is located above the main entrance of the famous structure and was detected with a scan.

The function of the chamber is currently unknown and such corridors often lead to further archaeological discoveries. The chamber was discovered by progetto Scan Pyramidsan international program that use scans to examine unexplored sections of the ancient structure. The pyramid is located about 17 kilometers from downtown Cairo. Cheops, pharaoh of the fourth dynasty who reigned from 2509 to 2483 BC, wanted its construction. The ancient structure was built as a royal burial chamber some 4,500 years ago. Experts are divided on how this and the other pyramids were built, so even relatively minor discoveries are of great interest. (LaPresse)