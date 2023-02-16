New evidence of the explosion of “North Stream” in the United States: more details exposed and anonymous letters and photos



News from the Associated Press, February 17 (Editor: Niu Zhanlin)On Thursday local time, according to a number of Russian media reports, an American reporter provided new evidence of the explosion of the “North Stream” natural gas pipeline in the United States. This time, it was no longer the well-known Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh , but an American journalist named John Dugan.

(Source: RIA Novosti) According to Dugan, he received an anonymous letter on October 2 last year using a disposable email address. Dugan later tried unsuccessfully to contact the person who wrote the letter.

Dugan provided the contents of the letters to RIA Novosti, but he asked that they not be distributed so that outsiders could not identify him. Dugan pointed out that he has every reason to believe the anonymous sources who provided him with evidence of the exercises such as photos and documents, and he also fully believes in the authenticity of the contents of the letter, because there are too many details in it. The author of the letter claimed to have participated in last year’s NATO The “Operation Baltic Sea” exercise, it is impossible for those who have not personally experienced it to describe the relevant details.

Main content of the letter

The text of the letter shows that U.S. deep-sea divers took part in the Operation Baltic military exercise off the Danish island of Bornholm in June last year and received the U.S. No. 6 The guidance of the Vice Admiral of the Fleet.

The person who wrote the anonymous letter pointed out that he also participated in the exercise at the time. According to him, on June 15, a helicopter transported a group of Americans (divers) in plain clothes. “My first thought was that they looked like a bunch of terrorists,” wrote the letter writer, who found the Americans to have odd hairstyles, beards and sideburns, and no name tags.

The divers were then greeted by a vice admiral and a group of plainclothes personnel from the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet. The writer noted that witnesses noticed that the diver was wearing a deep-sea diving MK-29 rebreather. On top of that, they have other highly specialized and expensive equipment that conventional naval forces do not have. They also brought small boxes.

The divers themselves claimed that they were here to participate in mine clearance drills. They were going to sail in a rubber boat to a certain water area, where they would look for and eliminate anti-ship mines, but they did not have special equipment for mine clearance. After talking with the US lieutenant general, the divers did not go to the designated area for the exercise and were absent for a long time.

The letter writer wrote: “They jumped off the boat wearing rebreathers and disappeared underwater for more than six hours. There is no such self-contained equipment that allows divers to stay underwater for six hours, using the latest military systems, at most Three or four hours.” They came back without the boxes and they were picked up by helicopter, he said.

things are still fermenting

What this letter describes exactly matches what Seymour Hersh published last week. According to Hersh, during NATO’s “Operation Baltic” exercise in the summer of 2022, American divers placed explosives under the “North Stream” pipeline, and the Norwegians detonated it three months later.

Hersh said that US President Biden decided to destroy Beixi after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team. The U.S. government responded that the U.S. had nothing to do with the 2022 Russian gas pipeline explosion, and the White House dismissed Hersh’s article as “completely false and outright fiction.” The Western mainstream media basically kept silent on the incident.

In recent days, Hersh has been outputting at a high intensity, and he has accepted interviews from many media. Hersh said that the Biden administration wanted to create a conflict, but this approach was extremely stupid; the United States blew up the Nord Stream because it was worried that Germany would agree to open the Nord Stream to transmit gas when the severe winter came. The consequences of the explosion on the Creek pipeline were extremely serious. After things happen, they can only rely on the United States, even in times of crisis.

Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Polyansky, posted on social media on Wednesday that in view of the new details of the Beixi bombing incident, Russia has submitted an application to the UN Security Council, requesting that at 23:00 Moscow time on February 22 (USA) At 15:00 New York time on the 22nd, a meeting was held to discuss related events.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov claimed on Wednesday that Russia is preparing for a special meeting of the UN Security Council and will ask the UN to investigate the incident. Lavrov added that Russia disagrees with the statement that the United Nations has no right to investigate the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline.