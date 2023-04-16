New Fiat Multipla 2023-2024, very ambitious compact SUV that will replace the Fiat Tipo and Fiat 500X

The new Fiat Multipla it seems destined to be part of the future range of vehicles of the Italian brand. Although the final name has not yet been confirmed, it appears that Fiat is considering using a name that has already been part of its vehicle range in the past.

The production of the car, in the form of cheap compact suvwill take place at the Kenitra plant in Morocco, where the future Fiat Topolino will also be produced, and will represent a long-awaited return for the Italian brand. Let’s explore in this article:

What we expect from the new Fiat Multipla 2023-2024

Fiat Multipla 2023-2024: from minivan to economical compact SUV

The next Fiat Multipla should have one length of about 4.4 m and present a design that is close to the SUV restyling of the new Fiat 600. But, the size of the new 600 will be around 4.1 m. The platform selected for the Multipla will be the STLA Medium, and the model will only be available as a fully electric vehicle, although the possibility of a hybrid or petrol version in the future cannot be ruled out, depending on the evolution of the automotive market towards the zero emission mobility.

The new Fiat Multipla will be a rational model which will make up the range of the Italian car manufacturer together with the future B-segment hatchback, scheduled for launch next year. This range will contrast with the emotional one made up of models such as the new Fiat 500 and the new Fiat 600. Thanks to its high quality-price ratio, the Multipla will represent one of the most convenient solutions among the C-SUVs on the market.

By next year, iImportant news regarding the new Fiat Multipla 2023-2024 which could be called with a historical name already used in the past by the Italian car manufacturer. The platform chosen for the new car will be the STLA Medium, and the car will be launched in an electric version, although hybrid and petrol variants are not excluded in the future. This is a central step in understanding brand strategies.

The new car from Fiat will aim to simultaneously replace two of the Italian automaker’s most popular models, the Fiat Tipo and Fiat 500X, and will be related to the Citroen C3 Aircross. It is certainly not this handover, but the hypothesis is gaining ground. It is rumored that it may also be marketed in Latin America with a different name, but essentially the same model.

Fiat seems intent on recovering historical model names, such as the baby mousethe Pandathe 600 and the Multiple, following the current trend of the automotive market to revive successful models of the past. It is not yet clear whether the new Fiat crossover will be called the new Fiat Multipla or if another name will be chosen. It will be interesting to follow the developments of this model in the coming months and its price, which could be between 20 and 25,000 euros.

As regards the timing, official indications are expected by the end of 2023. 2024 should be the year of the presentation with the start of sales between 2024 and January 2025.