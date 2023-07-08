New Office Opens on Sundays for Passport Processing in Mexico City

Title: Mexico’s Passport Office Announces Sunday Opening to Ease Passport Processing

Publication Date: July 8, 2023

Written by: [Author’s Name]

In a bid to facilitate the passport processing system and cater to the needs of citizens, the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE) in Mexico has announced the opening of an office on Sundays. Previously, the passport process was only available from Monday to Saturday across all offices nationwide.

The SRE is the authority responsible for issuing passports in Mexico. A passport is an essential requirement for international travel, irrespective of whether a visa is required. Airline carriers primarily request a passport for travel across borders. Additionally, the passport is recognized as an official identification document within the country and is necessary for various procedures.

The good news is that the newly established office is scheduled to commence operations on August 2. Known as the North Zone Passport Office, it is located within the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office in Mexico City. The office will be open from Monday to Sunday between 8 am to 8 pm, offering extended hours of service. The choice of opening on Sundays aims to provide citizens with greater flexibility and convenience for carrying out passport-related procedures.

To ensure suitable, secure, and modern facilities for citizens, the office will be situated in the Parque Tepeyac Shopping Center on the San Juan de Aragón road. This initiative is part of the efforts by the Foreign Ministry, who submitted a preliminary draft to the National Commission for Regularization Improvement (Conamer) to justify the need for the office’s opening.

For individuals seeking passport application appointments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website provides a platform to create an account and access the necessary services. Along with personal information, including email and password, applicants can select the office of their choice to initiate the passport application process.

During the appointment, applicants must bring certain documents, such as a simple copy of their Unique Population Registry Code (CURP), an original and certified copy of their birth certificate, their INE (National Electoral Institute) card, and proof of payment. The waiting time at SRE offices can typically range from two to three hours, depending on the workload.

The cost of obtaining an ordinary passport in Mexico varies based on the selected validity period. As per the current costs for 2023, a passport valid for three years carries a fee of 1,585 pesos. For a six-year validity, the cost is 2,155 pesos, and for a passport valid for ten years, the fee is set at 3,780 pesos.

The decision to open an office on Sundays and extend the hours of operation is expected to ease the process of obtaining passports for Mexican citizens. It reflects the SRE’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and modernizing relevant services. This development will undoubtedly contribute to smoother travel experiences and facilitate necessary bureaucratic procedures for individuals residing in Mexico.

