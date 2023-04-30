New supply of completed but unsold private residential units in Hong Kong hits new high since early 2007 – Xinhua English.news.cn

Summary
[The new supply of completed but unsold private housing units in Hong Kong has reached a new high since early 2007]The Hong Kong Housing Bureau recently announced that as of the end of March 2023, the potential new supply of first-hand private housing in the next 3 to 4 years will increase to about 107,000, according to The number of units increased by 2,000 or 2% in the fourth quarter of last year, which is a new high since the record was kept in 2004 after about 105,000 in the fourth quarter of last year. Among the 107,000 new supply units, 18,000 were completed but unsold units, an increase of nearly 13% quarter-on-quarter, hitting a new high since early 2007. About 65,000 new supply units are under construction but not pre-sold.
