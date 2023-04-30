Home » New supply of completed but unsold private residential units in Hong Kong hits new high since early 2007 – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

New supply of completed but unsold private residential units in Hong Kong hits new high since early 2007 – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
New supply of completed but unsold private residential units in Hong Kong hits new high since early 2007 – Xinhua English.news.cn

Summary

[The new supply of completed but unsold private housing units in Hong Kong has reached a new high since early 2007]The Hong Kong Housing Bureau recently announced that as of the end of March 2023, the potential new supply of first-hand private housing in the next 3 to 4 years will increase to about 107,000, according to The number of units increased by 2,000 or 2% in the fourth quarter of last year, which is a new high since the record was kept in 2004 after about 105,000 in the fourth quarter of last year. Among the 107,000 new supply units, 18,000 were completed but unsold units, an increase of nearly 13% quarter-on-quarter, hitting a new high since early 2007. About 65,000 new supply units are under construction but not pre-sold.

According to a report by Ming Pao on April 29, the Hong Kong government continues to increase land supply. According to the latest announcement by the Hong Kong Housing Bureau, as of the end of March 2023, the potential new supply of first-hand private houses in the next 3 to 4 years will increase to about 107,000, a quarter-on-quarter increase of 2,000 units or 2%, following about 105,000 in the fourth quarter of last year. It hit a new high since records began in 2004. Among the 107,000 new supply units, 18,000 were completed but unsold units, an increase of nearly 13% quarter-on-quarter, hitting a new high since early 2007. About 65,000 new supply units are under construction but not pre-sold.

(Article source: Jiemian News)

See also  Belgium, body found in the park belongs to the soldier "No Vax" Conings

Article source: Interface News
Responsible editor: 26

Original title: New supply of completed but unsold private residential units in Hong Kong hits new high since early 2007

Solemnly declare:Oriental Fortune publishes this content to disseminate more information, has nothing to do with the position of this site, and does not constitute investment advice. Proceed accordingly at your own risk.

report

Share to WeChat circle of friends

open wechat,

Click “Discover” at the bottom

Use “Scan”

You can share the webpage to Moments

Scan the QR code to follow

Oriental Fortune official website WeChat

You may also like

Biden attended the annual dinner of the White...

Rossazzurra party, Catania takes leave of Massimino by...

The biggest bad memories of the horoscope |...

Teodora Džehverović comments on pictures in the bathroom...

Increases in paychecks and benefits for children in...

Trentino, M62 bear found dead: it was “dangerous”...

Brdo Ravana near Ivanjica was a well-known picnic...

Partizan TSC match announcement Duljaj | Sport

The animated election campaign in Türkiye

In Ukraine, a priest walks with those who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy