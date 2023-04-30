Chinese troops complete evacuation mission of Chinese personnel in Sudan “feel the warmth and strength of the five-star red flag” – Xinhua English.news.cn

Chinese navy soldiers escort children down the gangway of the warship.

Photo by reporter Shen Xiaoxiao

Foreign nationals evacuated from Sudan check in for the ship.

Photo by Li Yinuo (Published by Xinhua News Agency)

Expatriates evacuated from Sudan walk down the gangway of a warship.

Photo by reporter Shen Xiaoxiao

At 9:00 a.m. local time on April 29, escorted by the guided-missile destroyer Nanning of the Chinese Navy, the comprehensive supply ship Weishanhu carried about 500 evacuees from Sudan and slowly arrived at the port of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The second batch of personnel transfer tasks. With the assistance of Chinese embassies and consulates in relevant countries, from April 26th to 29th, Beijing time, the Nanning ship and the Weishan Lake ship transferred 940 Chinese citizens and 231 foreigners who were evacuated from Port Sudan to Jeddah Port. . So far, the Chinese army has completed the task of evacuating Chinese personnel in Sudan. At 10 o’clock on April 29, Beijing time, the first temporary flight to pick up Chinese citizens evacuated from Sudan arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport.

“From the moment I boarded the Weishanhu ship, I knew I was going home”

Under the sunshine, the five-star red flag flying on the warship is particularly bright and dazzling. The red banner hanging on the warship reads “I wish my compatriots a safe journey”, which complements the five-star red flag. Amid bursts of cheers welcoming the crowd, the Sudanese evacuees walked down the warship gangway slowly. Among them, there are old people with white hair and babies who are babbling in their arms. Although their bodies are a little tired, their expressions are already very relaxed.

35-year-old Ma Dongpeng was carrying a thick luggage bag and hugged his daughter tightly, followed by his wife leading another daughter. “When I got off the boat, I heard the music of “My Motherland and Me”, and I was very excited when I saw the Chinese compatriots welcoming us on the shore. Especially when I saw the five-star red flag flying high, it was like seeing home, and the tears were unconscious. They came out.” Ma Dongpeng said that the family has not returned to China for 5 years, and their 5-year-old daughter Ma Yina grew up in Sudan. After going through hardships this time, we were finally able to go home with the efficient coordination and help of the Chinese government. “We feel the warmth and strength of the five-star red flag, and the strength of our motherland, and we are proud of it!”

With the assistance of the Chinese Consulate General in Jeddah, Wang Peng, a boy from Hunan, successfully completed the formalities for entering Saudi Arabia. Coming out of the entry hall of Saudi Customs, he couldn’t hide his excitement. Wang Peng and his fellow villagers have been working in Sudan for many years, but they did not expect to encounter this armed conflict. He recalled to reporters: “After the armed conflict broke out, everyone hid in the basement for the first time, and could still hear the sound of missiles, and their hearts were always hanging.” With the help of the staff of the Chinese embassy and consulate and the Chinese army, Wang Peng and his partners finally embarked on their return journey. “It’s getting closer to home, thanks to our government and military.”

Yang Peng and his wife from Ningxia had tears in their eyes after disembarking from the Weishan Lake ship: “From the moment I boarded the Weishan Lake ship, I knew I was going home!”

“Think of what compatriots think, worry about what compatriots are anxious about, and pass on the warmth and care of the party and the government to every overseas compatriot”

Smoothness and efficiency are the common feelings of Chinese compatriots during the evacuation process.

“It is more than 800 kilometers from Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, to Port Sudan. On the way home in 14 hours, we passed through many war zones and passed through more than a dozen checkpoints. The whole journey went smoothly. This is inseparable from my embassy and consulate. Coordinate and arrange the staff in advance.” Wang Peng said that handling entry-exit procedures, arranging transfer vehicles, and relocating accommodation, these tasks involve various tedious details, “behind the smooth process is a lot of effort from the staff.”

Since the armed conflict broke out in Sudan, the staff of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies and consulates in Sudan and neighboring countries have been working day and night to protect the safety of Chinese citizens and carefully organize the evacuation operations. So far, the vast majority of Chinese citizens have been safely evacuated from Sudan. The Chinese embassy in Sudan will provide all necessary assistance to the small number of Chinese citizens still in Sudan.

From supporting evacuation vehicles to providing material support, from assisting in organizing liaison to cooperating with relevant procedures, under the organization of the Chinese embassy and consulate, Chinese companies including China Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd. and PetroChina, etc., fully cooperated to provide support for the evacuation work.

“After arriving in Port Sudan, we lived directly in the project camp of China Harbor Engineering Co., Ltd. and ate hot meals.” Wang Yikun, the first Chinese overseas Chinese evacuated from Sudan, told reporters that during the camp, relevant staff worked hard to raise living materials, Protect everyone’s needs.

“It is the purpose of China‘s diplomacy to serve the people with diplomacy.” Wu Xi, director of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that he will continue to adhere to the people-centered concept and actively take on responsibilities. and the government’s warmth and care to every overseas compatriot.”

“When faced with difficulties, we realized more clearly that only through solidarity and cooperation can we create a better future together”

In this evacuation operation, China upholds the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind and actively assists foreign citizens to evacuate. A total of 493 people were evacuated from Sudan in the second batch. In addition to 272 Chinese citizens, at the request of relevant countries, Chinese warships also carried personnel from Pakistan, Brazil and other countries.

Brazilian citizen Zuhair and his family were evacuated from Sudan on the Weishan Lake ship. After disembarking at the port of Jeddah, his two children happily ran ahead, jumping and jumping. “During the evacuation process, we fully felt the meticulousness and warmth of the Chinese staff.” Zu Haier said that within half an hour of boarding the ship, staff members came to ask them about their eating habits and specially provided a space for the family to reunite . “It’s been a smooth journey, and we are very grateful to China.”

“During our stay in Sudan, we saw soldiers with live ammunition along the way, and the sound of guns and guns was constant. Fortunately, we were able to evacuate in time on a Chinese warship, and we felt safe as soon as we stepped on the gangway.” Hussain from Pakistan said, Pakistan He is a good friend, a good partner, and a good brother with China. This experience made him feel the “hardcore” friendship between the two countries even more. “The staff treated us like their own brothers, and specially prepared food in line with our eating habits. I sincerely hope that the friendship between Pakistan and China will continue to deepen.”

“Thank you for China‘s help! The bond of friendship will bring us closer and closer, and we will always be ‘iron buddies’.” Khaled Mejid, Consul General of Pakistan in Jeddah, said that this evacuation operation is a step towards building a community with a shared future for mankind Lively. “When faced with difficulties, we realized more clearly that only through solidarity and cooperation can we create a better future together.”

Reporter Ren Haoyu Shen Xiaoxiao

(Story by our newspaper Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, April 29)