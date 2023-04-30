Wolf eats deer near hotel, viral video on social media – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BELLUNO, APRIL 30 – A deer was attacked by a pack of wolves near a hotel, closed for the end of the season, in Auronzo di Cadore (Belluno). The video made by the owners of the restaurant opposite ‘Alle Tre Cime’ (of Lavaredo ed) ended up on social networks as a pure curiosity. According to the same authors this is a normal fact – especially for elderly ungulates abandoned by the herd – but the exceptional nature is given by the location, close to the town of the well-known tourist resort in Belluno. Wolves have been present in Veneto, and throughout the north-east, since the mid-1990s. Having arrived from the former Yugoslavia, they first colonized Lessinia in the Verona area and then expanded into the Cansiglio wood in Belluno and gradually climbed to higher altitudes in the direction of the Dolomites. Their presence, tolerated, has led to the depredations of small animals, never humans, and ungulates (deer, chamois, etc.) in the woods. Everything is monitored by the Forestry of the Region, by the forest Carabinieri and by wildlife associations. (HANDLE).

