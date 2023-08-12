New Suzuki eVX 2023-2024, a completely new compact SUV at a competitive price

Il concept eVX di Suzuki was officially unveiled to the public during Auto Expo 2023 Delhi held in January. This mid-size SUV is the Japanese automaker’s first zero-emission model for the global market.

Recently, images have surfaced of an early prototype of the production version, which is still heavily camouflaged but retains a resemblance to the original prototype in external shapes. Here are all the details.

Here is the compact suv Suzuki eVX 2023-2024

Here is the Suzuki eVX 2023-2024 compact SUV

Suzuki has taken a very effective camouflage approach to hiding the shapes of the eVX, using a thick layer of black masking tape to almost completely cover the bodywork.

Despite the shrouds, it is clear that the production model’s overall design will largely draw on the original concept, with the exception of the front and rear light clusters. The headlights on the prototype appear to have a most distinctive X shape while those on the road-spotted version appear to follow a more conventional style. Likewise, the rear fascia with a thin red LED strip may not be present on the production model.

Analyzing the photos, it emerges that Suzuki eVX will be an SUV located between segment B and segment Cprobably without a third rear window for the luggage compartment and with a steeper roof profile.

So far the Japanese automaker hasn’t provided many details on the mechanical characteristics of this new one medium size SUV. According to information released a few months ago, the original concept is equipped with a 60 kWh battery pack that should offer an estimated maximum range of over 800 km on a single charge.

This number may not be accurate as it is based on the Indian MIDC approved cycle, which is more generous than the EPA and WLTP standards. Electric motor and two-speed transmission they are supplied by the Canadian company Inmotive, with which the Japanese automaker has entered into a partnership.

Suzuki eVX, the first fully electric car of the brandtherefore should not debut very soon and prices have not yet been defined.

In the production version, the new Suzuki eVX SUV is expected to offer a spacious cabin with automatic climate control, rear air vents, keyless entry system, USB charging ports and a multifunction steering wheel. There will be a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system.

As for the passenger safety, multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system, rear view camera and EBD are expected to be included. The expected price is between 25,000 and 30,000 euros.

