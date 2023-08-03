News Udinese – Buffon retires / The words of the black and white Marco Silvestri

The Italian footballer who also won a World Cup has officially announced his retirement. Here are the words of the Juventus goalkeeper Silvestri

In these hours it is the official has arrived. The goalkeeper of the national team Gianluigi Buffon also called “Gigi” withdraws officially from football played. More than twenty years of great saves have accompanied his career and now he is ready to change his job definitively. The footballer has received a lot of compliments and greetings for his charisma and above all for his plays, as well as real recognition of his great career. Among the goalkeepers they have expressed a few words against him there is also the black and white Marco Silvestri. Here are the declarations of the Juventus goalkeeper: “You have been, are and will always be one of the most important inspirations for past, present and future generations of goalkeepers. Thank you Gigi for those words of esteem and encouragement, I will never forget them. I never told you…but if I wear number 1 too, and why do you wear it. With esteem and gratitude”. Here ends Silvestri’s splendid dedication in honor of the greatest goalkeeper in history. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the transfer market. Here are the official figures of the Samardzic affair <<

August 3 – 09:23

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

