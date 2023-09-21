Home » News Udinese | Former sporting director Larini: “Lucca is the best place to grow”
World

News Udinese | Former sporting director Larini: “Lucca is the best place to grow”

by admin
News Udinese | Former sporting director Larini: “Lucca is the best place to grow”

Fabrizio Larini, former sporting director of Udinese, expressed his opinion on Lorenzo Lucca in an interview with Radio FirenzeViola, on the occasion of Sunday’s match against the Tuscans. The best place to grow “It’s…

Fabrizio Larini, former sporting director of Udinese, expressed his opinion on Lorenzo Lucca in an interview with Radio FirenzeViola, on the occasion of Sunday’s match against the Tuscans.

The best place to grow

“He went to a club where they have patience to wait for the players and make them grow without too much pressure on them. This is important for a player, especially if he comes from a less than positive season. Then his journey was sudden, he needed time to form. Moving to Ajax was perhaps a passage a little excessive, perhaps he could mature further in Italy. Now, however, he is at a club where the players are given time to grow.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Udinese world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mondoudinese to discover all the day’s news on the Bianconeri in the championship.

September 20, 2023 (modified September 20, 2023 | 5.41 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Syria was readmitted to the Arab League

You may also like

Taiwan and Hong Kong Infiltrated by Cryptocurrency Scam:...

A political government and a conservative – world-worker...

Duck Paella with Orange and Leek Wins World...

Your place is at school, my little one!...

The Pisces collection by Le Lis Casa –...

Cuban State Aviation Airline Welcomes the Return of...

Himza from Prijepolje grows giant tomatoes Info

News Udinese | Duties error: Samardzic’s warning goes...

A Culinary Journey Through Time: The Oldest Restaurant...

the images from Mentone – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy