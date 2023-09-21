News Udinese | Former sporting director Larini: “Lucca is the best place to grow”

Fabrizio Larini, former sporting director of Udinese, expressed his opinion on Lorenzo Lucca in an interview with Radio FirenzeViola, on the occasion of Sunday’s match against the Tuscans. The best place to grow “It’s…

Fabrizio Larini, former sporting director of Udinese, expressed his opinion on Lorenzo Lucca in an interview with Radio FirenzeViola, on the occasion of Sunday’s match against the Tuscans.

The best place to grow

“He went to a club where they have patience to wait for the players and make them grow without too much pressure on them. This is important for a player, especially if he comes from a less than positive season. Then his journey was sudden, he needed time to form. Moving to Ajax was perhaps a passage a little excessive, perhaps he could mature further in Italy. Now, however, he is at a club where the players are given time to grow.”

September 20, 2023 (modified September 20, 2023 | 5.41 pm)

