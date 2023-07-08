Home » News Udinese – Here are the training dates / The official announcement of the club
News Udinese – Here are the training dates / The official announcement of the club

News Udinese – Here are the training dates / The official announcement of the club

The official training dates for the Bianconeri have been communicated right now. Let’s go see the official announcement of the club

Udinese prepares see you next season and right now all the fans have received very important news. They got out the official dates of the withdrawallet’s go see them through the club’s press release.

The first week will take place at the Bruseschi sports center and only afterwards will we leave for the location nestled in the Austrian mountains. This will be the perfect opportunity to see all the Juventus champions at work, given that in addition to two training sessions per day, there will also be the opportunity to attend four friendlies. Two of these against top notch opponents such as RB Leipzig or Union Berlin, teams that during the season will play the most important competition at club level: the Champions League. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Written the future by Matheus Martins

