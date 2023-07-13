Home » News Udinese – Here is the team’s first shirt for the 23/24 season
News Udinese – Here is the team’s first shirt for the 23/24 season

The first shirt of the Friuli Venezia Giulia team was presented just a few moments ago. Here are all the details of the new kit

Udinese officially presents the new home shirt for the 2023/24 season. Andrea Sottil’s team wants to continue to surprise and today they did it with the home kit too. A real throwback, since the shirt is very reminiscent of that worn in the 80s by the Brazilian champion Zico. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go and admire it in detail.

At the moment the kit is still a bit bare due to lack of central sponsor. We remind you that after ten seasons the partnership between the Juventus team and the Dacia car company ended. Without a shadow of a doubt this influenced the Friulians who found themselves just a few days away from the start of their retirement without a main sponsor. We will see over the next few months who will replace this now historic partnership. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Per Samardzic this part

