Is Beto in crisis? There have been several matches that he hasn’t been able to score and as a result the rumors follow one another, let’s go and see the numbers

Portuguese striker is it actually in crisis? Difficult to predict now, but certainly his latest performances do not bode well. Since the match against Bologna he hasn’t been able to score even though the opportunities keep coming from all sides. What happened to the centre-forward who averaged more than one goal per game?

Beto scored seven goals and one assist in twenty-two appearances today. We are talking about numbers that are certainly positive overall, but if we look at them in detail we know very well that we cannot say the same thing. Of the seven goals, six have all come in the first league games. In fact after the match against Hellas Verona at the beginning of October Beto he had already scored five goals of the seven total. The situation is not the simplest, because the Portuguese’s performances seem to go hand in hand with those of the team. Since the team can no longer find victory with continuity, Beto has also stopped scoring at every match and indeed is running into an unprecedented crisis. Just analyze that in the last 14 games (excluding friendlies) only scored two goals.

The possible solutions

The return of Pereyra and the arrival of Thauvin they allowed Beto to make himself more dangerous than Success as a couple. If we read the numbers we immediately realize that the two attackers are incompatible, given that their score together is really very meager. In the next meetings we can do nothing but expect a rebirth of one of the most talked about strikers of the last period. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next match. The match director for the match against the neroazzurri led by Simone Inzaghi has decided. Here’s who will be the referee <<

February 16, 2023 (change February 16, 2023 | 19:01)

