Udinese continues to work on Bruseschi’s fields, but a decisive change of course is needed. The numbers are impressive, but in a negative way

Andrea Sottil’s Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a club that has a great desire to make a difference on the pitch and above all to climb back up the rankings in our football. To date, the Juventus team’s second round averages are nothing short of incredible, but in a negative sense. The team that taught football and beat the big names in the first days of this season seems to have disappeared for good. Now we need to roll up our sleeves and reverse the course that is starting to become quite worrying. Let’s go see everyone the numbers of these first days of 2023 for the company managed by the Pozzo family.

In the four days of the second round, Udinese he managed to bring home only two points. An average from the relegation zone and certainly something that needs to be worked on seriously over the next few months. Only a team worse than Sottil’s team, we’re talking about Spezia who was coached by Luca Gotti. The Ligurians have collected only one point in these first four games and a new championship is starting now. Sunday’s match will certainly be a crossroads for these two teams who want to entertain their fans and above all bring home full loot which has been missing for too long.

The points variation — Another very worrying fact is that which concerns the variation of the points won between the first round and the second round. After four days Udinese registers a -5 which is the worst figure entered by any team in our league. Consequently, the Bianconeri know very well that they have to give a clear turn to their championship. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest in view of the next championship match. The defense emergency begins for Sottil << See also The murderer who assassinated Robert Kennedy is expected to be released on parole at 77 years old and has been in jail for more than 50 years

February 22 – 08:59

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

