Udinese enjoys the victory that has been missing for a long time. If we look at the performance in detail we will see a fundamental Pereyra

Udinese continues to work in view of the next league matches. In the meantime we can’t do anything but enjoy the players’ individual performances at the end of the match against Paolo Zanetti’s Empoli. A high-level match in which everyone gave their all to be able to bring home the final three points and in the end they succeeded. One of the most important players for this team is definitely the Argentine Roberto “El Tucu” Pereyra. His performances are nothing short of fundamental and the demonstration came above all in the matches in which he sat on the bench or worse in the stands. Self Sottil’s Udinese she wants to be offensively dangerous, she has to rely too much on her abilities.

When the Argentine footballer is on the field, the team scores more and this is a clear concept to everyone, but it’s not just a matter of goals scored as we also talk about chances or chances created. The Juventus captain is currently first (alone) in this ranking. I am seven great opportunities created from the Argentine who is followed by Lazar Samardzic with four. The numbers are certainly important and they also justify the moment of crisis that occurred when Pereyra could not be enlisted by the Sottil coach.

The season finale — In this season finale hopefully can continue on these averages, as it is also first (with Deulofeu) for assists: well you are. The three goals scored should not be forgotten, all of which were fundamental in order to bring important points and hay to the farmhouse. His goals are almost fundamental and the team needs them to continue dreaming of a placement in Europe.

