The nominees for the Golden Globe 2024 – MONDO MODA

The nominees for the 81st edition of the Golden Globe were announced on the morning of Monday, December 11th. Increasing to 29 Film and Television categories, the presentation was made by comedian Cedric “The Entertainer” and actor Wilmer Valderama. Among the new features, “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” (Hollywood’s attempt to celebrate the public’s taste to the detriment of the critics’ taste) and “Performance in Stand-Up Comedy”.

The 2024 Golden Globe awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 7th. For now, there is no information about broadcasting the award in Brazil.

CINEMA

BEST FILM – DRAMA

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

“Zone of Interest”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

BEST FILM – COMEDY/MUSICAL

“Air”

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Rejected”

“Secrets of a Scandal”

“Poor Creatures”

BEST ANIMATION

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Wish

BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Anatomy of a Fall (France)”

“Fallen Leaves”

“I Captain”

“Past lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“Zone of Interest”

BEST DIRECTION

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Creatures”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny – “Priscilla”

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman, “Secrets of a Scandal”

Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Creatures”

BEST ACTOR – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Rejected”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster – “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “Secrets of a Scandal”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Rejected”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Creatures”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “Secrets of a Scandal”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Creatures”

BEST SOUNDTRACK

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Creatures”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron”

Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?”

“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken”

“Barbie” — “Dance the Night”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches”

“She Came To Me” – “Addicted to Romance”

“Rustin” – “Road to Freedom”

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Creatures” — Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives” — Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

GREATEST CINEMATOGRAPHIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

‘Barbie’

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

‘John Wick 4: Baba Yaga’

‘Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part One’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

‘Super Mario Bros. – The film’

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’

TV

Travel Companions (2023) @ Disclosure

BEST SERIES – DRAMA

“1923”

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Helen Mirren – “1932”

Bella Ramsay — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

BEST SERIES – COMEDY/MUSICAL

“The Bear” (FX)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

BEST ACTOR – COMEDY/MUSICAL

Bill Hader — “Barry”

Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel — “Shrinking”

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”

BEST MINI SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR TV FILM

“Third” (Netflix)

“A Question of Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)

“All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

“Fargo” (FX)

BEST ACTRESS – MINI SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR TV FILM

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson — “A Question of Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Juno Temple — “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong – “Treta”

BEST ACTOR – MINI SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR TV FILM

Matt Bomer — “Companion Travelers”

Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Jon Hamm — “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson — “The White House Plumbers”

David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Steven Yeun — “Treta”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”

James Marsden — “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”

Alan Ruck — “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – MINI SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR TV FILM

Harriet Sloane — “A Question of Chemistry”

Patti Yasutake — “Treta”

Suki Waterhouse — “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Chloe Bailey — “Swarm”

Allison Williams — “Companion Travelers”

Carla Gugino — “A Queda da Casa de Usher”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – MINI SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR TV FILM

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

BEST STAND-UP SPECIAL ON TV

Ricky Gervais – ‘Ricky Gervais: Armageddon’

Trevor Noah – ‘Trevor Noah: Where Was I’

Chris Rock – ‘Chris Rock: Selective Outrage’

Amy Schumer – ‘Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact’

Sarah Silverman – ‘Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love’

Wanda Sykes – ‘Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer’

