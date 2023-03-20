In these hours, in fact, coach Mancini is thought to be thinking about the Juventus goalkeeper in view of the friendly matches against England and Malta

Friday afternoon calls are out by the blue coach for the first commitments valid for qualifying for the next European championships that will be played in Germany in 2026. The summons of the Italian coach certainly caused a stir Robert Mancini. Among these is the goalkeeper’s call Ivan Provedel, who is doing so well with Lazio in the league. Yesterday the Lazio goalkeeper played and won the Capital derby with a fever of 39, but his health hasn’t improved yet. Yesterday the Lazio goalkeeper was hit by a strong flu attack which, after the match, does not seem to have passed, on the contrary, could compromise his presence in the national team.

In these hours, in fact, the CT Manciniwho had called him up in view of the friendly matches against England and Maltawould be reflecting on the possibility of leaving the goalkeeper at home to recover and summon the number 1 of theUdinese, Marco Silvestri. The Udinese goalkeeper, initially surprisingly excluded from the squad and author of a great season in Friuli’s goal so far, is waiting for news in the next few hours.

An extraordinary season — Silvestri he is one of the best goalkeepers in terms of performance in the league. His saves have saved Juventus on several occasions, which without his contribution would certainly be several points down in the standings. One also arrived on Saturday super performance, with the penalty given to Ibra then made to repeat. Now we will see if this continuity will be enough to savor the scent of the national team. Marco deserves it, we’ll see if Mancini, with Provedel and Vicario out, will call him back. Subtle aside, they would be 11 black and whites involved in the next summer market session. Who goes out and who stays: here’s what’s happening and who we’re talking about << See also From energy to the Internet, those submarine networks are easy to target Moscow

March 20, 2023 (change March 20, 2023 | 16:28)

