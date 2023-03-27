Home World News Udinese – Samardzic talks about the national team: “Indescribable emotion”
News Udinese – Samardzic talks about the national team: "Indescribable emotion"

News Udinese – Samardzic talks about the national team: “Indescribable emotion”

The Juventus team continues to work in view of the next championship appointments. Meanwhile Samardzic takes stock of his debut

Serbian born in Germany Lazar Samardziche decided and made his definitive debut with the Serbian national team. For the footballer who grew up with the myth of Dusan Tadic, that of the day before yesterday is a dream come true from all points of view. At the end of the match there were also some statements on his choice and above all on the new adventure that will surely lead the player to become more and more known. Serbian football is rich in talent and in a thriving stage, which is why Lazar may be the sticking point of a national team that is ready to surprise both on a continental and intercontinental level.

At the end of the meeting, he reserved the first words for his Instagram account. The footballer commented on his performance with three simple words: “An indescribable emotion“. Nothing sensationally exceptional, but at the same time it makes us understand how much he cared about his debut with his national team. We remember that Lazar has grown up and has done the whole process of the youth team with the German group, only a week ago he took the decision to switch forever to the original national team: Serbia. His work is not finished, given that tonight the team will take the field again. Here’s who against.

The next engagement

Per Samardzic the opportunities have not ended in order to show off. The next match will be against Montenegro away. A difficult match against a national team that more than a few times has managed to throw a spanner in the works even to the big names of our continent. Who knows if Lazar will have more space or even start as owner, we just have to wait for the kick-off. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. A real defensive emergency starts. Sottil is in complete emergency <<

See also  The boom in EU-China import-export does not save the fate of the bilateral agreement

