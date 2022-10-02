Spanish PM still tests positive for new crown, EU 9 meeting postponed

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 30. As Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez still tested positive for the new crown virus, the European Union-Mediterranean Group of Leaders Meeting originally scheduled to be held in the southeastern Spanish city of Alicante on September 30 was postponed. .

Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez speaks to the media ahead of the EU summer summit at the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2021. Xinhua News Agency (Photo courtesy of EU)

The Spanish Prime Minister’s Office said on the 29th that Sanchez was tested for the new crown virus that morning, and the result was still positive. “As a precautionary measure, it has been decided to postpone the EU-Mediterranean group of leaders meeting in Alicante tomorrow (30th).”

The meeting was originally scheduled to be chaired by Sanchez and attended by heads of governments or representatives of nine countries including Spain, France, Greece and Italy. The Spanish prime minister’s office did not say when the meeting would be postponed. The new date will be announced shortly, according to DPA.

Sanchez announced on the 25th that he was infected with the new crown virus, and has since suspended most of his schedules and continued to work online.

The EU-Mediterranean Group was established in 2013 to strengthen cooperation between southern European and Mediterranean countries.